 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Kakao Bank‘s mid-rate lending total surpasses W2tr

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : Oct 11, 2020 - 15:31       Updated : Oct 11, 2020 - 15:57
(Kakao Bank)
(Kakao Bank)
Kakao Bank, South Korea’s leading internet-only bank and an affiliate of mobile platform operator Kakao, has supplied more than 2 trillion won ($1.7 billion) in accumulated mid-range interest rate loans, officials said Sunday.

The company has also already achieved its annual target of 1 trillion won and has vowed to sustain its mid-rate lending throughout the rest of the year in a gesture to provide liquidity to people with weak credit ratings.

Kakao Bank’s mid-range lending so far this year came to 1.22 trillion won as of end-September, bringing the aggregated total to over 2 trillion won, the bank said in a release.

In January 2019, the internet-only lender launched a mid-range rate lending program, in line with its earlier promise to provide 4.1 trillion won in total in mid-range rate lending over the next four years -- to diversify the range of lending programs and to alleviate the interest rate burden for low-rate customers who otherwise would turn to high-rate nonmonetary institutions.

While the mid-range interest rate generally refers to 5-15 percent, Kakao Bank’s mid-range rate varied from 3.84 to 9.8 percent per year, depending on products.

In 2018, before Kakao Bank came up with its mid-rate lending program, commercial banks had approved a total of 892 billion won in mid-rate loans.

“Kakao Bank has also signed partnership agreements with nonmonetary institutions in order to provide linked loan products to medium and low-credit rating holders,” the company said in its release.

“We shall sustain efforts to revitalize mid-range interest rate lending and to expand inclusive financing through various channels, according to the policy purpose of authorizing the internet-only bank business.”

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114