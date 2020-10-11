 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

No. of fitness centers soar in 10 years: data

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Oct 11, 2020 - 15:08       Updated : Oct 11, 2020 - 15:08
(123rf)
(123rf)


The number of fitness centers in South Korea has soared in recent years, reflecting the rising demand for fitness and leisure activities in the midst of the work-life balance culture triggered by the government’s 52-hour workweek cap, an industry report showed Sunday.

According to KB Financial Group’s report on self-employed workers here, nearly 9,900 fitness centers are in operation nationwide as of July, increasing 53 percent during the last 10 years. Of them, 1,109 opened last year.

Nearly half of the total were located in the metopolitan region -- Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province, the report added.

Since the government implemented a 52-hour workweek system in 2018 to stop chronic overwork and promote work-life balance, fitness activities have increasingly gained popularity among office workers, especially millennials born between 1980 and 1994. 

Fueled by various YouTube workout channels, the fitness boom in Korea is expected to continue, with new athletic activities, including pilates and intenstive crossfit training services, drawing attention from health junkies and outdoors enthusiasts, the report noted. 

“Due to the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, these fitness gyms will inevitably undergo short-term damages but the so-called dumbelll economy is expected to recover quickly once the virus spread begins to slow down,” said an official at the KB Financial Group Research Institute.

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114