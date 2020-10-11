3 Wednesday-Thursday dramas kick off together

Three dramas from different broadcasting stations -- JTBC’s “Private Lives,” tvN’s “Tale of the Nine Tailed” and KBS’ “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” -- began last week, competing for Wednesday-Thursday viewership.



The dramas all had online press conference Wednesday afternoon, before their first episodes, a presage of the head-on competition ahead.



The viewership rating of the first two episodes showed tvN’s “Tale of the Nine Tailed” ahead of the pack.



The first episode of “Tale of the Nine Tailed” recorded a viewership rating of 5.8 percent according to market researcher Nielsen Korea.



Lee Dong-wook (left) and Jo Bo-ah in tvN’s “Tale of the Nine Tailed” (Cj Entertainment)



“Tale of the Nine Tailed” is a romance fantasy drama featuring actor Lee Dong-wook as a “gumiho,” a mythical nine-tailed fox, who comes across Nam Ji-ah, played by Jo Bo-ah, whose parents went missing when she was little. The choice of a male gumiho set itself apart from previous drama portrayals of the creature, which have been played by women.



“Like Marvel heroes that many are familiar with, I thought to create a hero based on a Korean character through this drama,” said director of “Tale of the Nine Tailed” Kang Shin-hyo during the press conference Wednesday.



Following “Tale of the Nine Tailed,” JTBC’s “Private Lives” and KBS’ “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” were neck and neck in terms of viewership ratings, at 2.5 percent and 2.6 percent for their first episodes, respectively. The two dramas are also both available on Netflix.



Actor Ko Kyung-pyo in JTBC’s “Private Lives” (JTBC)



JTBC’s “Private Lives” is about the exchange of deception between swindlers. The first episode showed Cha Joo-eun, played by Seohyun, being released from prison after failing to take revenge on her conman father’s accomplice, who betrayed him. Afterward, she falls in love with Lee Jung-hwan, played by Ko Kyung-pyo, in the second episode, only to find out Lee is a fraud when he fails to show up on their wedding day.



“When I first read the script, the character Cha Joo-eun and the stories around her were immersive and interesting,” said Ko during the online press conference on Wednesday. “I am acting with a light heart, thinking the viewers will enjoy seeing us in the home screen.”



Actor Go A-ra in KBS’ “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” (KBS)