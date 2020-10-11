[News Focus] No. of unemployed, underemployed up 20% from last year

Headquarters of the Ministry of Employment and Labor at Government Complex Sejong (The Korea Herald)

SEJONG -- The hiring market in South Korea is still in the doldrums amid ongoing uncertainty in the wake of the novel coronavirus.



The number of unemployed plus underemployed came to 3.97 million people out of an economically active population of 29.9 million as of August, the latest period for which statistics were available from Statistics Korea. The “extended-based” (or de facto) jobless rate posted 13.3 percent, according to the statistics body’s Supplementary Index III for Employment.



This marked an increase of more than 20 percent -- 692,300 people -- from a year earlier. In August 2019 the tally of unemployed or underemployed people stood at 3.28 million out of an economically active population of 29.86 million, and the de facto jobless rate was 11 percent.



The Index III offers a relatively new method of calculating unemployment, counting underemployed people among the de facto unemployed. This category includes those who work fewer than 36 hours a week and want to work more, as well as seasonal workers who are out of work for part of the year.



Further, the situation is more critical for younger people, a great number of whom are said to have abandoned job-seeking amid the pandemic woes.





(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)