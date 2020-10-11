LG Electronics unveils teaser of world’s 1st rollable TV

LG Signature OLED R TVs (LG Electronics)





LG Electronics released a teaser Sunday for the “LG Signature OLED R,” the world’s first rollable TV, which will go on sale at the end of this month.



The home appliance giant uploaded a 17-second YouTube video that shows the LG Signature OLED R’s rollabe display slowly coming up from the inside of the TV’s base.



As of 11:00 a.m. Sunday, the video has garnered more than 140,000 views.



The price of the Signature OLED R is reportedly set at over 100 million won ($86,700).



LG last month opened a website dedicated to the Signature OLED R to receive preorders from its VVIP customers.



After holding a launch event for the VVIPs in Seoul, the company is expected to offer the rollable TV in the market at the end of this month.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)