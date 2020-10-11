Event marks 30th anniversary of Russia, Korea’s cultural exchange

The Russia-Korea Arts and Culture Society (KORACS) and The Gorchakov Fund on Thursday jointly held a seminar to mark the 30th anniversary of the two countries’ cultural exchanges and discussed their future relationship.
“Following the first forum which was held in 2017 in Seoul, this year’s event was supposed to be held at Moscow. But due to the virus pandemic, it had to take place in virtual space via video conference to connect Moscow and Seoul. I would like to express special thanks to The Gorchakov Fund for making this event possible,” the KORACS President Lee Sang-kyun said during the event on Thursday.
“Also, special thanks to Special Presidential Representative for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, who has been actively cooperating with us to further enhance the two counties’ relationship and peace through cultural exchanges.”
During his speech, Lee suggested newly establishing a “person of the year” prize, which would be given to someone who contributes to cultural exchanges between Russia and Korea.
Following Lee’s speech, Korean Culture Minister Park Yang-woo highlighted some examples of the two countries’ cultural influences on each other.
“Modern Russian literature has led the development of Korean literature today, and the Russian Legation and Independence Gate in Seoul, which are designed by Russian architect Afanasy Ivanovich Seredin-Sabatin still presents a magnificent architectural beauty up till today,” Park said. “And recently, various Korean pop cultures have become popular in Russia and the exchanges between the two countries are increasing dramatically.”
During the conference, cultural experts from various fields participated and shared their own experiences and insights about cultural exchanges as well.
“In May 1999, I performed for a play ‘Mother’ in Moscow. Before the performance, I was worried because of the language and cultural difference but later found out that I had nothing to worry about,” Son Sook, head of Seoul Arts Center and veteran Korean actor said. “After the end of the performance, the audience shouted ‘Mama’ which means mother in Russian, to us. I was very moved by this experience.”
The Russia-Korea Arts and Culture Society is a non-profit organization established in 2013 to support the two countries’ cultural exchanges.
Established in 2010, The Gorchakov Fund mainly organizes events to provide support to the development of public diplomacy and to improve the foreign policy image of Russia abroad.
