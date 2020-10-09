SFS High School appoints new principal

Nancy Le Nezet (Seoul Foreign School)
The Seoul Foreign School has appointed the interim head of the Swiss International School in Qatar as its high school principal, it announced Sunday.
Nancy Le Nezet will be leaving her current position in Qatar to lead SFS High School at the start of the 2021-2022 academic year. SFS is an international independent school in Seoul for more than 1,450 students aged from 2 to 18 years.
Le Nezet has extensive experience in International Baccalaureate education and excellence in pedagogical skills, said the school‘s head Colm Flanagan.
“Not only did Nancy impress us with her deep pedigree in quality teaching and learning, she also has a clear vision for supporting the professional development of our excellent faculty.”
Le Nezet has worked for the IB Organization as a principal examiner and workshop leader during her career, and she was the lead author of the IB Philosophy textbook published by Oxford University Press in 2014.
Born in France, she lived internationally for 23 years and worked in the educational field since 2002 with various roles. It will be the first time for Le Nezet to work in Korea with her new employment at the SFS High School.
“I look forward to building strong relationships with teachers, students and parents, as I believe in leadership based on listening, understanding, trust and transparency,” Le Nezet said in a statement.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)