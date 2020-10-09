 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Posco Energy files $800m suit against US firm over license deal

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 9, 2020 - 14:00       Updated : Oct 9, 2020 - 14:05
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


Posco Energy, a wholly owned energy unit of South Korean steelmaker Posco, said Friday it has filed a 922 billion-won ($800 million) claim against US-based FuelCell Energy for damages involving their license deal.

On Wednesday, Posco Energy filed the suit with the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce in London and Singapore, demanding FuelCell Energy pay for the loss of $800 million caused by the US firm's unilateral cancellation of their license contract in the fuel cell business, the company said in a statement.

The move comes three months after FuelCell Energy filed a $200 million complaint against Posco Energy and its wholly owned fuel cell business unit Korea Fuel Cell with the ICC in London and Singapore for violation of their business contract in late June.

Posco Energy signed the license deal with FuelCell Energy in 2007 to have the exclusive rights for the sale of the US firm's fuel cell products in Asian markets until 2023.

Under the deal, FuelCell Energy is required to consult with Posco Energy if it wants to independently advance to South Korean and other Asian markets.

The US firm appears to have terminated the deal as it seeks to enter the Korean market, where demand for fuel cells is growing rapidly due to the government's push for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and hydrogen-based energy consumption.

Posco Energy has invested a total of $84 million in FuelCell Energy since 2007 for further cooperation in the fuel cell business. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114