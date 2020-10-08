Hyundai Motor pushes for global expansion of hydrogen trucks

Hyundai Motor’s Xcient Fuel Cell trucks in Lucerne, Switzerland (Hyundai Motor)



Hyundai Motor said Thursday that it is pushing for the global expansion of its Xcient Fuel Cell, the world’s first mass-produced fuel cell electric heavy-duty truck, as it delivered the first batch to customers in Switzerland.



At a delivery ceremony in Lucerne, Switzerland, Wednesday, Hyundai said it had handed over seven of the Xcient Fuel Cell trucks to seven customers -- Coop, Migros, Travego, Galiker, Camion, Murpf and Leclerc -- which are major Swiss retail and logistics firms.



The Xcient can travel up to 400 kilometers on one charge.



The automaker had shipped 10 of the trucks from Gwangyang Port in South Jeolla Province, with the remaining three to be delivered around the end of the month after installing cargo boxes, Hyundai said.



Hyundai will export another 40 Xcient Fuel Cell trucks to the country this year.



“The delivery of Xcient Fuel Cell starts a new chapter not only for Hyundai’s hydrogen push, but also the global community’s use of hydrogen as a clean energy source,” said Lee In-cheol, executive vice president and head of the commercial vehicle division at Hyundai Motor.





An official from Swiss retailer Coop poses in front of the Xcient Fuel Cell during the delivery ceremony in Lucerne, Switzerland, Wednesday. (Hyundai Motor)