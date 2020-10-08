 Back To Top
Business

CrystalGenomics appoint Gavin Choy as CEO of CG Pharmaceuticals

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Oct 8, 2020 - 15:04       Updated : Oct 8, 2020 - 15:04
Gavin Choy becomes CEO of CG Pharmaceuticals (CrystalGenomics)
Gavin Choy becomes CEO of CG Pharmaceuticals (CrystalGenomics)
CrystalGenomics on Thursday said it appointed Gavin Choy as the CEO of its US subsidiary, CG Pharmaceuticals.

Choy has 27 years of experience in researching and developing anticancer and antiviral treatments, as well as four successful clinical trial design applications with the US Food and Drug Administration, CrystalGenomics said.

At his new post, Choy will help CrystalGenomics advance its COVID-19 treatment pipeline for pancreatic cancer treatment research in the US.

Choy holds a doctorate in pharmacology from the University of Southern California. He has held roles as a clinical pharmacist at Stanford Health Care, clinical scientist at Gilead Sciences and vice president of Astex Pharmaceuticals, a US subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical.

Choy’s most recent position was at Apollomics, a cancer treatment development biotech, where he served as the chief operating officer since 2016.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
