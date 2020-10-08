BTS, S. Korean biz lobby win Van Fleet Award

(Big Hit Entertainment)

South Korean K-pop boy band BTS won the 2020 Van Fleet Award for its contribution to strengthening ties between South Korea and the United States, South Korea's leading business lobby group said Thursday.



The two other recipients are the Korean War Veterans Association and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), according to the KCCI.



The KCCI became the first Korean organization to earn the award.



In 2014, KCCI Chairman Park Yong-maan received the same prize as an individual.



The Korea Society, a nonprofit organization built to promote South Korea-U.S. relations, has annually given the Van Fleet Award since 1992 to individuals and organizations that helped strengthen the bilateral ties.



High-profile recipients of the award included Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, the late President Kim Dae-jung and the late Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho won. (Yonhap)