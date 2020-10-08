[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week



Pawn

(Korea)

Opened Sept. 29

Family drama

Directed by Kang Dae-kyu



In 1993, Doo-seok (Sung Dong-il) and Jong-bae (Kim Hee-won) work as debt collectors in Incheon. They may look intimidating, but they are soft inside. One day, the two go to collect a debt from Myung-ja (Kim Yun-jin) who unexpectedly offers her 9-year-old daughter Seung-yi (Park So-yi, Ha Ji-won) as collateral. When Myung-ja is deported from Korea, the two collectors suddenly become Seung-yi’s guardians.







Greenland

(US)

Opened Sept. 29

Action, Thriller

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh



A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet breaks into fragments and races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin) and young son Nathan make a risky journey to their only hope for survival after hearing about an underground bunker in Greenland. During the journey, the Garritys experience the best and worst in humanity.







Tenet

(US, UK)

Opened Aug. 26

Action, Sci-fi

Directed by Christopher Nolan



In a twilight world of international espionage, an unnamed CIA operative, known only as the protagonist (John David Washington), is recruited by a mysterious organization called Tenet to participate in a global undercover assignment that unfolds beyond real time. The mission is to prevent Andrei Sator (Kenneth Branagh), a renegade Russian oligarch with precognition abilities, from starting World War III.







The Golden Holiday

(Korea)

Opened Aug. 19

Crime, Drama

Directed by Kim Bong-han



Byeong-soo (Kwak Do-won), a detective in the countryside, takes his family on a holiday in the Philippines, with the hidden intention of tracking down his old friend Yong-bae (Kim Sang-Ho), who scammed him and fled to Manila. However, when Byeong-soo arrives in the Philippines, he finds himself framed for a murder and tries to clear himself of the false charge by investigating his own case with the help of Man-cheol (Kim Dae-Myung), a tour guide.