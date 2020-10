CJ Logistics, the logistics unit of South Korea's food and entertainment conglomerate CJ, has been considering selling one of its Chinese units, CJ Rokin, a company official said Wednesday.



The move is a part of the company's adjustment of its business portfolio in China, according to the official.



CJ Rokin was set up in 2015 after CJ Logistics acquired a 71.4 percent stake in Rokin, then the biggest refrigerated shipment service firm in China.(Yonhap)