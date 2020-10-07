[Graphic News] Duty-free sales up for 4th month in Aug. but still below pre-pandemic level









Duty-free sales in South Korea rose for the fourth straight month in August on increased purchases by Chinese vendors, but revenues remained below the pre-pandemic level, industry data showed.



Combined sales at duty-free shops here reached 1.44 trillion won ($1.23 billion) last month, up 15.3 percent from the previous month, according to the Korea Duty Free Shops Association.



It marked the fourth straight month of gains since April, when sales fell below the 1 trillion-won threshold for the first time in four years. (Yonhap)











