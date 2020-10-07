[Around the Hotels] Promotion and Packages



Andaz Seoul Gangnam releases 100 Lucky Room Vouchers



Andaz Seoul Gangnam is launching a special Lucky Room Voucher offer to 100 guests, worth a maximum of 12 million won ($10,400) in celebration of its first anniversary on Oct. 8.



The Lucky Room Voucher includes a one-night stay in a randomly assigned room, which means guests can get anything from a standard room to the top suite, the Gangnam Penthouse. Also included in the voucher are breakfast for two at the Jogakbo restaurant, the Andaz Seoul Gangnam signature scent gift box and access to the indoor pool. Guests will also receive complimentary valet parking, a bottle of premium wine, complimentary access to the sauna, late checkout service, discounts on food and beverages and more, valued between 400,000 won and 12 million won.



The voucher costs 250,000 won and became available for purchase from 10 a.m. Thursday. The maximum number of vouchers available for purchase per person is five, and they will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. The voucher is valid until Dec. 30, 2021.



For more information, call the Andaz Seoul Gangnam at (02) 2193-1067.











InterContinental presents Home Cafe for takeout



The Grand Deli located on the ground floor of Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong is offering home cafe concept coffee and desserts prepared by hotel patissiers.



The Home Cafe pack presents desserts that stay fresh until ready to be enjoyed thanks to the signature cooler bag exclusively designed by the hotel for the price of 46,000 won, more than 20 percent off the regular price.



The Home Cafe pack comprises a Basque cheesecake, eclair, two macarons or two pieces of chocolate and two cups of latte or Americano. The Basque cheesecake is made from original American cream cheese and is available in either vanilla or cookies and cream.



Drive-thru service can be arranged by phone.



For reservations and inquiries, call the Grand Deli at (02) 559-7653.









The Lounge at Park Hyatt Seoul presents ‘The Taste - Fermentation’ dinner set



The Lounge at Park Hyatt Seoul presents “The Taste - Fermentation,” a set-course dinner in which each course celebrates the taste and versatility of fermented ingredients.



The unique culinary exploration includes grilled octopus marinated in traditional doenjang paste, namul greens dressed in naturally fermented pine needle vinegar, grilled hanwoo beef loin, grilled sea bass with fish soy sauce and makgeolli cheesecake.



It is available until the end of November at a price of 100,000 won. Pairings of traditional Gangjang Baekseju liquor (one glass) and wine (two glasses) are available for an additional 40,000 won. The course is available from 5:30-9:30 p.m.



For inquiries or reservations, call The Lounge at (02) 2016-1205.









Go on a honeymoon with ‘L’Escape to Seamarq’ package



Seamarq Hotel Gangneung and L’Escape Hotel offer a honeymoon package, “L’Escape to Seamarq,” for couples unable to travel abroad.



The package comes with a two-night stay in a Seamarq corner suite, a 300,000 won voucher for restaurants in Seamarq, a bottle of wine with a cheese platter, four miniature 29 St. Honore amenities, free use of the indoor fitness center and swimming pool, use of the VIP lounge, surfing lessons discount, one-night stay at L’Escape Hotel premier suite, L’Amant Secret dinner for two and couple bathrobes and towels. Room upgrades are available at an additional cost.



The offer is available until March 31, 2021, at 1.6 million won.



For more information and reservation, call the L’Escape Hotel at (02) 317-4000.









Autumn packages at Walkerhill



Grand Walkerhill Seoul offers three fall packages for those looking for a fall staycation and hike on Achasan.



Two Falling in Fall packages include a one-night stay in a grand deluxe room and the choice of chicken and beer or pizza, at starting prices of 184,000 won and 194,000 won. The hotel also offers the Autumn Sky package, with a one-night stay in the club suite room, along with breakfast and happy hour at the club lounge starting at 330,000 won. All guests can enjoy the beautiful colors of Achasan in the fall.



The packages are available until the end of November.



For more information and reservations, call the Walkerhill Hotel & Resorts at (02) 2022-0000.