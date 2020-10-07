 Back To Top
Finance

KB Securities, NCSoft, December & Co. join hands for AI-based securities services

By Kim Young-won
Published : Oct 7, 2020 - 18:26       Updated : Oct 7, 2020 - 18:26
From left: Park Jeong-rim, CEO of brokerage house KB Securities, Chung In-young, CEO of asset management firm December & Company, and Jeong Jin-soo, senior vice president of game developer NCSoft, pose after signing a joint venture agreement for artificial intelligence-based stock investment on Tuesday in Seoul. (December & Company)
From left: Park Jeong-rim, CEO of brokerage house KB Securities, Chung In-young, CEO of asset management firm December & Company, and Jeong Jin-soo, senior vice president of game developer NCSoft, pose after signing a joint venture agreement for artificial intelligence-based stock investment on Tuesday in Seoul. (December & Company)


Brokerage firm KB Securities and gaming company NCSoft have recently joined forces with December & Company, an asset management company offering customized services, to provide stock trading services using artificial intelligence technology, according to the companies on Wednesday.

Under the partnership, KB and NCSoft will invest 30 billion won ($25.9 million) each to December for development of an AI-powered stock trading platform. December will use its asset management platform Fint, and AI engine ISSAC to build a new platform under the joint venture.

The asset management company saw the number of Fint service users increase by 30 percent each month, reaching the 230,000 mark in September.

The Seoul-based financial technology company will introduce advanced fintech services that incorporate data and AI technology through the new collaboration.

“By utilizing the advanced tech capabilities of each partner, the company will come up with financial services that can give lifetime benefits to customers,” said Chung In-young, CEO of December & Company.

KB Securities has been seeking partnerships with fintech companies to expand its business territories. NCSoft, which began research and development projects for AI in 2011, owns cutting-edge technology for natural language processing and data outlier detection. It has five laboratories under the AI and NLP centers where 200 experts and researchers are working to develop AI technology.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
