Business

More than half a million 5G network users returned to 4G: report

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Oct 7, 2020 - 17:24       Updated : Oct 7, 2020 - 17:24
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The number of 5G network users who returned to 4G network services has surpassed half a million, according to data released by a local lawmaker, Wednesday.

The figure -- 562,656 users who downgraded from their 5G subscriptions -- accounts for 6.5 percent of the total 5G network subscribers in South Korea, according to the report by Rep. Hong Jung-min, who belongs to the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee at the National Assembly.

The number of 5G network users as of end-August was 8.65 million in South Korea.

The lawmaker pointed out in the report released in time for the Assembly audit that many 5G users have gone back to the lower-speed network service as the high-priced new network system failed to offer quality connection and coverage.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
