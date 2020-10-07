Meditoxin doctors’ most preferred wrinkle remover: Medytox

Meditoxin (Medytox)

Meditoxin, South Korea’s first botulinum toxin product, was selected by dermatologists and plastic surgeons as the most preferred product for smoothing wrinkles, developer Medytox said Wednesday.



In the first issue of the journal Aesthetics, published by the Korean Association for Laser, Dermatology and Trichology, Meditoxin received 51.6 percent of the votes, winning the top spot among Korean botulinum toxin products.



Hugel’s Botulax came in second at 32.5 percent and Daewoong Pharmaceutical’s Nabota was third at 5.8 percent. Botox, from the US company Allergan, stood at 4.2 percent.



The survey is based on the responses of 434 plastic surgeons, and the results were reported in a paper titled “Analysis of side effects from cosmetic procedures with botulinum toxin.”



Meditoxin currently has the most clinical data and the greatest number of indications for use among Korean botulinum toxin products, according to Medytox.



Meditoxin has been in use since 2006, earlier than any rival BTX products, and therefore has the longest clinical record proving its safety and efficacy, Medytox said.



The company plans to add two more indications -- for softening a square jawline and for suppressing perspiration -- within this year.



In the US, Medytox’s liquid BTX Innotox is undergoing phase 3 clinical trials through partner Allergan. The company said it plans to apply to the US Food and Drug Administration for sales authorization as early as end-2020 or early 2021.



By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)