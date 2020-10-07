McDonald's Korea celebrates Founder’s Day

McDonald‘s Korea Managing Director Antoni Martinez (center) celebrates the company‘s Founder‘s Day with employees inside the Sangam DMC McDonald‘s store in Seoul on Tuesday. (McDonald‘s Korea)
Celebrating Founder‘s Day, McDonald’s Korea Managing Director Antoni Martinez expressed appreciation and encouragement to employees on Wednesday.
McDonald‘s Founder’s Day is held in October annually, to celebrate the birthday of its founder Ray Kroc, who was born on Oct. 5, 1902.
The anniversary is globally celebrated by the burger chain’s branches across the world. To carry on the customer- and store-centered business management spirit of the founder, chiefs and staff working at the regional headquarters come out to the burger outlets to serve the customers themselves, McDonald‘s Korea explained.
For this year, the burger chain scaled down the event due to COVID-19 and Martinez visited the Sangam DMC store in Mapo-gu, Seoul, to send his message of appreciation and encouragement to employees.
“Our restaurant crews dedicated to provide customers with the best service despite the pandemic are perfect examples of practicing McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc’s values,” Martinez said.
“McDonald’s will do all it takes to ensure that all employees can fulfill the corporate philosophy of focusing on customers and operations in a safe and healthy way.”
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)