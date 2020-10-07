 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Citibank Korea set to name first female CEO

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Oct 7, 2020 - 15:23       Updated : Oct 7, 2020 - 15:23
Yoo Myung-soon, interim CEO and senior executive vice president of Citibank Korea (Citibank Korea)
Yoo Myung-soon, interim CEO and senior executive vice president of Citibank Korea (Citibank Korea)


Yoo Myung-soon, interim chief executive officer of Citibank Korea, was recommended as the sole candidate for the bank‘s top post, paving the way for her to become the first female CEO of the local branch of the US lender.

The appointment recommendation committee under the South Korean subsidiary of the New York-based bank is set to confirm the appointment of Yoo during a general meeting of stockholders and board of directors slated to be held on Oct. 27.

Yoo, the bank‘s senior executive vice president, who was tapped to serve as an interim CEO from September after Citibank’s longtime chief Park Jin-hei stepped down, would become the first female leader in the bank’s history and the second woman to helm a major Korean bank, following Kwon Sun-joo, who led Industrial Bank of Korea for three years from 2014 to 2016. 

Yoo, a veteran financier with more than 30 years of experience, joined Citibank Korea in 1987 after graduating from Ewha Womans University. She built her career specializing in corporate banking. She also played a leading role in launching South Korea desks in Vietnam and across Europe to serve Korean multinational clients and increase the bank‘s global competitiveness, according to officials.

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114