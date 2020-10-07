 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Posco partners with ExxonMobil to expand into LNG industry

By Jo He-rim
Published : Oct 7, 2020 - 16:35       Updated : Oct 7, 2020 - 16:35
Posco Research Institute President Lee Duk-lak (left) and ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Vice President Vijay Swarup pose Wednesday during the inking ceremony. (Posco)
Posco Research Institute President Lee Duk-lak (left) and ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Vice President Vijay Swarup pose Wednesday during the inking ceremony. (Posco)

Posco said Wednesday that it has partnered with ExxonMobil, a US-based oil and gas company, to expand into the liquefied natural gas industry with the high-manganese steel it has developed.

According to the South Korean steelmaker, the two companies agreed to have their research institutes -- ExxonMobil Research and Engineering, ExxonMobil Upstream Research and the Posco Research Institute -- work together to further develop high-manganese steel technologies and work toward the application of the products in the LNG value chain and in other energy business areas.

For the inking ceremony, which was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Posco Research Institute President Lee Duk-lak, ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Vice President Vijay Swarup and ExxonMobil Upstream Research President Tristan Aspray were present, the company said.

High-manganese steel is 3 percent to 27 percent manganese.

To start, the two sides agreed to use Posco’s cryogenic high-manganese steel for storage and fuel tanks for ExxonMobil’s future orders of LNG carriers and LNG-fueled vessels.

“This cooperation and commitment to long-term, strategic technology development combines ExxonMobil’s expertise in metallurgy application with Posco’s expertise in world-class, high-quality steel manufacturing,” Aspray said.

“Technology innovation and collaboration are critical today, and we believe that the partnership with Posco will provide novel technology solutions to address the dual challenge,” Swarup said.

The two companies also vowed to join forces to identify applications of high-manganese steel that were not feasible with carbon steel and to work together throughout the materials development life cycle. This will include new materials development and the optimization of mass production processes.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114