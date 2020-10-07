[Behind the Wheel] Mercedes-Benz keeps up game in rising compact SUV market

Mercedes-Benz GLB and the new Mercedes-Benz GLA (Mercedes-Benz Korea)



Maintaining its position as a favorite foreign car brand in South Korea, Mercedes-Benz has geared up for the competition of sports utility vehicles, presenting a lineup of entry-level, compact SUV models last month.



The automaker has been leading the imported vehicle market here with its premium family sedan E-Class selling best for a couple of years. In the first half of this year, Mercedes-Benz kept its place by selling 47,613 units, shaking off the runner up, BMW, standing at 36,498 units, according to statistics from the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association.



In order to keep up the game, the Germany-based automaker rolled out three new SUV models: Mercedes-Benz GLB, the new Mercedes-Benz GLA and the new Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.



The Korea Herald had the chance to test drive two of the models, the GLB, which is a compact SUV introduced for the first time here, and the revamped GLA, a sportier option.



The test drive, which took place on Sept. 23, was a round trip of about 150 kilometers from Seoul Square next to Seoul Station to a cafe in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.



