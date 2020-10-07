[Monitor] Online shopping volume breaks record in August

South Korea’s online shopping volume reached 14.38 trillion won ($12.4 billion) in August, the highest since records began in 2001.Mobile shopping volume was 9.32 trillion won, surpassing by far the money spent through online shopping on PCs.Online shopping also accounted for a record breaking 28.6 percent of overall retail sales, up 7.7 percent from the same time last year.While food delivery services and ready-made meals helped drive sales up as people spent more time at home following a spike in COVID-19 cases, coupled with a long monsoon season, travel and leisure services took a hit.