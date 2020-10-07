Former Daewoo Electronics renamed as Winia Electronics



Winia Daewoo announced on Wednesday that the company has renamed itself Winia Electronics as part of its strategy to reinforce its business at home and abroad.



Winia Daewoo is the home appliance unit of Daeyu Winia Group, which was launched in 2018 as the result of Daeyu’s acquisition of Dongbu Daewoo Electronics.



The company provides mid-range home appliances, including refrigerators, air conditioners and electronic rice cookers.



The rebranding comes after the overseas trademark license owned by Posco International, formerly Daewoo International, ended on June 30. Winia had claimed the right to continue using Daewoo in its name but the court last month ruled in favor of Posco, citing reasons including arrears in brand use payments.



Winia said it will remove “Daewoo” from the corporate name in order to strengthen its original Winia brand abroad and former Dongbu Daewoo’s Klasse brand at home.



Daewoo Electronics was a popular home appliance brand in the 1990s under Daewoo Group.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)