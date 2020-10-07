 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Former Daewoo Electronics renamed as Winia Electronics

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Oct 7, 2020 - 14:34       Updated : Oct 7, 2020 - 14:34

Winia Daewoo announced on Wednesday that the company has renamed itself Winia Electronics as part of its strategy to reinforce its business at home and abroad.

Winia Daewoo is the home appliance unit of Daeyu Winia Group, which was launched in 2018 as the result of Daeyu’s acquisition of Dongbu Daewoo Electronics.

The company provides mid-range home appliances, including refrigerators, air conditioners and electronic rice cookers.

The rebranding comes after the overseas trademark license owned by Posco International, formerly Daewoo International, ended on June 30. Winia had claimed the right to continue using Daewoo in its name but the court last month ruled in favor of Posco, citing reasons including arrears in brand use payments.

Winia said it will remove “Daewoo” from the corporate name in order to strengthen its original Winia brand abroad and former Dongbu Daewoo’s Klasse brand at home.

Daewoo Electronics was a popular home appliance brand in the 1990s under Daewoo Group.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114