Retail subscription for BTS agency’s IPO to close

Retail investors consult to apply for the public subscription of Big Hit Entertainment‘s stocks on the second day of the K-pop agency’s initial public offering at a brokerage office in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Big Hit Entertainment, the agency behind K-pop sensation BTS, was set to close a two-day retail subscription Tuesday for its long-awaited initial public offering. While market watchers wait to see whether the K-pop agency will set a fresh record in subscription deposits, retail investors submitted some 44.4 trillion won ($38.2 billion) for stock preorders as of 2 p.m.
The average competition at the four local brokerages -- NH Investment & Securities, Korea Investment & Securities, Mirae Asset Daewoo and Kiwoom Securities -- marked 462 to 1, two hours before its deadline set at 4 p.m., up from 89.6 to 1 a day earlier.
Ahead of the planned listing on the nation’s main bourse Kospi on Oct. 15, the management agency has drawn keen interest from investors both at home and abroad. Fueled by the global popularity of BTS, it is also widely expected to be among this year’s top three IPO deals in Korea, along with SK Biopharmaceuticals and Kakao Games.
Around 1.42 million shares, accounting for 20 percent of the company, are set to be sold to retail investors under the planned IPO.
As the BTS agency’s target price by local brokerage houses is between 160,000 won and 380,000 won, some local analysts forecast that the firm is likely to obtain early admission to join the Kospi 200 -- a basket of the top 200 blue-chip stocks of the nation’s benchmark index Kospi -- in December, based on its projected market capitalization of 4.8 trillion won after listing.
Kim Dong-wan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities, said that acceptance to the Kospi 200 requires Big Hit to reach a market cap of at least 4.5 trillion won, equaling a price of 133,920 won per share. Since its offering price has already met the demand, the firm’s entry on the index is anticipated on Dec. 11.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
