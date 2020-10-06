 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Glovis enters Kazakhstan logistics market

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Oct 6, 2020 - 14:33       Updated : Oct 6, 2020 - 14:33




Hyundai Glovis said Tuesday it set up a new branch in Kazakhstan and signed a seven-year transportation business deal with local beverage firm RG Brands, its first move to target the logistics market in Central Asia.

RG Brands, established in 1994, ranks second in the local beverage market.

Under the partnership, Hyundai Glovis is set to carry out transportation business in Nur-Sultan, capital of Kazakhstan, and major cities such as Almaty and Shymkent. Its main task is to deliver products from the RG Brands logistics center to wholesale and retail stores in the city, the logistics firm said.

Hyundai Glovis aims to increase its number of delivery cities starting next year. It plans to expand its business scope into transporting products from production plants to logistics centers as well as managing logistics centers.

The firm also plans to expand its collaboration with RG Brands in areas such as cold chains, eco-friendly commercial trucks, and last mile -- a product’s movement from the warehouse shelf to a customer‘s doorstep. 

By Shin Ji-hye(shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
