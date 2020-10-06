 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks set to extend winning streak on Trump's discharge from hospital, stimulus hopes

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 6, 2020 - 13:06       Updated : Oct 6, 2020 - 13:38
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korean stocks traded higher late Tuesday morning heading toward a fifth consecutive day of gains as investor sentiment was spurred by an overnight rally on Wall Street after improvements to US President Donald Trump's condition and stimulus hopes in the world's largest economy.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 13.17 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,371.17 as of 11:20 a.m.

Wall Street rallied overnight after uncertainties cleared over reports of Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, responding to treatment to the virus.

Trump returned to the White House on Monday (US time) after treatment at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The news also lifted investor expectations for a new US stimulus deal currently being negotiated between House Speaker Nanci Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

"After reports of improvements to Trump's condition, South Korean shares extended gains," Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said. "Growing expectations over an agreement to additional US stimulus measures after Trump's contraction of the virus boosted investor sentiment."

Most large cap stocks traded higher in Seoul, led by advances in tech and pharmaceutical heavyweights.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 0.85 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix remained flat.

Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics jumped 3.21 percent, and Celltrion added 0.59 percent.

Top chemical firm LG Chem climbed 0.76 percent, and refiner SK Innovation rose 0.71 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,160.90 won against the US dollar, up 2.50 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114