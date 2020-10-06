Audi redefines brand, promotes sustainable digital premium mobility

(Audi)
Audi said Tuesday that it is starting a global brand campaign to transform its corporate identity, emphasizing sustainable and digital premium mobility.
With the slogan “The future is an attitude,” the automaker said it seeks to show the automotive industry how to realize an electric, digitalized and emotional future.
“By refining our brand strategy we give a contemporary definition to ‘Vorsprung (to lead)’ and make ourselves ready for the future -- for a new automotive era and for our customers,” Henrik Wenders, senior vice president of Audi Brand, said.
To reach its future-oriented goals, Audi will present visionary vehicles such as the Audi AI:ME and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concepts, in addition to current models such as the Audi e-tron Sportback, the company explained.
Within the framework of the new brand campaign, the reworked Audi corporate identity will be visible globally for the first time, the company said.
The campaign will involve all communication channels, from TV to digital platforms, and all campaign content will be available on the new website progress.audi, Audi said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)