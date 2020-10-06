 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Audi redefines brand, promotes sustainable digital premium mobility

By Jo He-rim
Published : Oct 6, 2020 - 15:23       Updated : Oct 6, 2020 - 15:23
(Audi)
(Audi)

Audi said Tuesday that it is starting a global brand campaign to transform its corporate identity, emphasizing sustainable and digital premium mobility.
With the slogan “The future is an attitude,” the automaker said it seeks to show the automotive industry how to realize an electric, digitalized and emotional future.
“By refining our brand strategy we give a contemporary definition to ‘Vorsprung (to lead)’ and make ourselves ready for the future -- for a new automotive era and for our customers,” Henrik Wenders, senior vice president of Audi Brand, said.
To reach its future-oriented goals, Audi will present visionary vehicles such as the Audi AI:ME and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concepts, in addition to current models such as the Audi e-tron Sportback, the company explained.
Within the framework of the new brand campaign, the reworked Audi corporate identity will be visible globally for the first time, the company said.
The campaign will involve all communication channels, from TV to digital platforms, and all campaign content will be available on the new website progress.audi, Audi said. 

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114