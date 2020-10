Korean daisies, also called Siberian chrysanthemums, are in full bloom at Donguibogam Village in Sancheong County, South Gyeongsang Province, Tuesday.





The flowers bloom in the fall and fade once winter arrives.



(Photos: Yonhap)



By Song Donna (donnadsong@heraldcorp.com)