 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

[Monitor] LG Chem maintains No.1 in global EV battery market

EV battery deployment and market share in Jan-Aug period

By Korea Herald
Published : Oct 7, 2020 - 11:01       Updated : Oct 7, 2020 - 11:01
LG Chem topped the global electric vehicle battery market by deploying 15.9 gigawatt-hours of EV batteries in the Jan-Aug period, commanding 24.6 percent of the market, followed by China’s CATL and Japan’s Panasonic, which controlled 24 percent and 19.2 percent, respectively.

Samsung SDI ranked fourth, selling 4.1 gigawatt-hours of EV batteries to account for 6.3 percent of the market. Meanwhile, SK Innovation took the sixth place, posting sales of 2.7 gigawatt-hours and taking up 4.2 percent of the market.

However, in August alone, CATL deployed most EV batteries of 2.8 gigawatt-hours thanks to the solid recovery of the Chinese EV market. LG Chem ranked second, recording 2.4 gigawatt-hours.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114