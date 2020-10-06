[Monitor] LG Chem maintains No.1 in global EV battery market

LG Chem topped the global electric vehicle battery market by deploying 15.9 gigawatt-hours of EV batteries in the Jan-Aug period, commanding 24.6 percent of the market, followed by China’s CATL and Japan’s Panasonic, which controlled 24 percent and 19.2 percent, respectively.Samsung SDI ranked fourth, selling 4.1 gigawatt-hours of EV batteries to account for 6.3 percent of the market. Meanwhile, SK Innovation took the sixth place, posting sales of 2.7 gigawatt-hours and taking up 4.2 percent of the market.However, in August alone, CATL deployed most EV batteries of 2.8 gigawatt-hours thanks to the solid recovery of the Chinese EV market. LG Chem ranked second, recording 2.4 gigawatt-hours.