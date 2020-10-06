 Back To Top
Finance

Hyundai Glovis wins delivery deal in Kazakhstan

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 6, 2020 - 10:16       Updated : Oct 6, 2020 - 10:16
(Hyundai Glovis Co.)
(Hyundai Glovis Co.)
Hyundai Glovis, a logistics unit of Hyundai Motor Group, said Tuesday it has signed a seven-year delivery deal with a Kazakhstan beverage company as part of its expansion strategy.

Hyundai Glovis will deliver RG Brands JSC's beverage products from the Kazakhstan firm's warehouses to wholesale and retail stores in the central Asian country, the company said in a statement. 

The company did not reveal the value of the contract.

RG Brands is the second-biggest beverage producer in Kazakhstan. It annually produces about 750 million liters of beverage products, including juice, nectars, water, carbonated drinks and iced tea, at its four plants, it said.

Hyundai Glovis said it aims to expand business ties with local companies that sell meat, dairy products and pharmaceuticals.

"The company will also explore new business opportunities in neighboring markets based on the delivery deal signed in Kazakhstan, which connects Asia and Europe," a company official said. (Yonhap)
