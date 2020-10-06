[Herald Interview] Looking at the future of esports

Arnold Hur, chief operating officer of Gen.G Esports, wears the new Gen.G uniform. (Gen.G)



Gen.G Esports kicked off the 2020 League of Legends World Championships in Shanghai with two victories, besting North America and China over the weekend.



As the players bowed to the audience following their victories, the team’s new uniforms caught the attention of many.



The new LoL team uniform is just one of the efforts by Gen.G to succeed on all fronts.



Designer Heron Preston (Gen.G)



In July, Gen.G brought onboard designer, artist and DJ Heron Preston as its executive brand adviser. The appointment reflected the esports industry’s growing interest in fashion and design. Preston was responsible for the design of the team’s new uniform, made in collaboration with Puma, which had formed a partnership with Gen.G in June.



Two of the three phrases on the jersey are “Change the game” and “Fall down 7, get up 8th,” which are part of Gen.G’s corporate philosophy.



“Winning is never easy, and many times, we might fail on the path to success. We want to keep the mentality of resilience and taking risks in order to succeed,” Gen.G Esports Chief Operating Officer Arnold Hur told The Korea Herald.



Hur, who joined Gen. G in 2017 after working at Google in California and Goldman Sachs in New York, has had interest in esports since he was young. “Even when I worked at Google, I built a bit of a funny reputation as one of the more senior business guys that was really excited about and played actively in the internal Google corporate League of Legends tournaments.”



It was the friends at these tournaments that introduced Hur to Kevin Chou, the founding CEO of Gen.G who eventually invited Hur to join the company.



As COO of Gen.G, Hur is responsible for Gen.G’s competitive teams, marketing and business operations.



“Esports is a rapidly changing industry, so it’s my job to ensure our collective global teams can adapt to and succeed across all fronts,” said Hur. Noting that gaming is growing in the mainstream media culture, Hur said, “With the onset of COVID-19 and the restrictions that have come with it, online communities have emerged as focal points. The audience is only growing.”



Gen.G has been active in broadening the influence of the esports industry.



Gen.G worked with the University of Pennsylvania in bringing a renowned track event, the Penn Relays, online in April and announced a $1 million commitment in scholarships for students in the US interested in majoring in gaming, esports, entrepreneurship, journalism or content creation.



“Some of the most meaningful work that we can do is use video games and esports as a connector that builds both community and individual growth,” said Hur. “A lot of the work that we’ve done in education has been built around helping young people reach their full potential. That kind of work has been really important to us.”



Gen.G LoL players pose wearing new uniforms. (Gen.G)