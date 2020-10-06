Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gains

(Yonhap)

South Korean shares opened higher Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street amid investor optimism on the improved condition of US President Donald Trump.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 15.88 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,373.88 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



The main index tracked overnight gains on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.7 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index gained 2.3 percent.



US stocks jumped as Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, responded to experimental treatment for the virus, clearing up uncertainties and lifting investor sentiment. Trump left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was treated, on Monday night (US time).



Most large caps traded higher in Seoul.



Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 1.7 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix adding 0.72 percent.



Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics rose 1.02 percent, and Celltrion climbed 0.98 percent.



Leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 0.61 percent, and refiner SK Innovation jumped 2.48 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,157.40 won against the US dollar, up 6.00 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)