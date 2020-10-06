 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Growth of bank credit loans slows in September

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 6, 2020 - 09:30       Updated : Oct 6, 2020 - 09:30
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korean banks' credit loans to individuals grew at a slower pace in September than a month earlier amid financial authorities' tougher restrictions, industry data showed Tuesday.

Outstanding unsecured loans to individuals by five major lenders -- KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Hana, Woori and NH Nonghyup -- totaled 126.4 trillion won ($109 billion) as of end-September, up 2.1 trillion won from August.

The on-month increase was down sharply from the 4.1 trillion won gain in August from the prior month.

Industry watchers attributed the slowdown mainly to tougher government regulations on unsecured loans as consumers and self-employed people rushed to borrow money amid an economic slump.

Ultra-low interest rates have sent retail investors taking out bank loans to invest in stocks, while the coronavirus outbreak has forced people without jobs and furloughed workers to borrow money from banks to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, outstanding home-backed loans extended by local banks stood at 461.4 trillion won as of end-September, up 4.4 trillion won from a month earlier.

Combined time deposits at the major banks totaled 635.8 trillion won in September, up 7.2 trillion won from the previous month, according to the data. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114