BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 2 on Billboard singles chart

(Big Hit Entertainment)

WASHINGTON -- South Korean boy group BTS' latest hit "Dynamite" spends the sixth week of release at the No. 2 spot on Billboard's main singles chart this week, a week after it made a surprise return to the top spot, Billboard reported Monday.



"BTS' 'Dynamite' dipped to No. 2 on the Hot 100 after three nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1," it said.



The Billboard Hot 100 chart, which measures all-genre streaming, radio airplay and sales data in the United States, is set to be refreshed Tuesday.



The song made a splashing debut, becoming the 43rd song ever to take the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in the first week of its release.



"Dynamite" dipped to the No. 2 spot after spending the first two weeks at the summit, but made a surprise come back to the No. 1 spot last week, largely helped by the release of its remixes.



Despite its slip to the No. 2 spot this week, the song continued to dominate the US music industry, in terms of digital song sales with 86,000 downloads sold, according to Billboard.



"Dynamite" is the first song to top Digital Song Sales for more than five consecutive weeks since Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" achieved the same feat last year, Billboard said earlier.



It also became the South Korean septet's first song to make it to the top 40 hits on the Radio Songs chart, rising to the No. 39 spot this week from 42 a week earlier, it said Monday.



Streaming for the band's latest hit slipped 2 percent from the previous week to 13.7 million.



BTS, meanwhile, continued to dominate the Billboard Global Excl. US chart, which ranks songs from more than 200 territories around the world, excluding the US, based on streaming and sales data compiled by Nielsen Music/MRC Data.



Its rank on another global chart, including US data, slipped by a notch to No. 2. (Yonhap)