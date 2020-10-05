 Back To Top
Business

[Photo News] Shinsegae opens Starfield Ansung

By Jo He-rim
Published : Oct 5, 2020 - 18:02       Updated : Oct 5, 2020 - 18:02
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Retail giant Shinsegae Group said Monday it opened Starfield Ansung in Ansung, Gyeonggi Province, making it the largest shopping mall in the southern part of the province.

According to the mall operator, the total floor space amounts to 240,000 square meters and the parking lot is big enough for 5,000 vehicles. 

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

About 300 shops have entered the mall so far, and it also places various entertainment facilities, such as a 63-meter observatory and art exhibition spaces. 

To prevent the spread of the COVID-19, Shinsegae said it will hold a pre-opening event to partly open the mall for two days from Monday, then officially open the mall Wednesday.

Starfield Ansung is jointly invested in by Shinsegae Property and Taubman Centers, a US-based real estate trust that invests in shopping centers.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
