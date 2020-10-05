[Photo News] Shinsegae opens Starfield Ansung

(Yonhap)



Retail giant Shinsegae Group said Monday it opened Starfield Ansung in Ansung, Gyeonggi Province, making it the largest shopping mall in the southern part of the province.



According to the mall operator, the total floor space amounts to 240,000 square meters and the parking lot is big enough for 5,000 vehicles.





(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)