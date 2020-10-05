 Back To Top
Finance

Kia's Sept. sales up 10.3% on strong domestic sales

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 5, 2020 - 17:15       Updated : Oct 5, 2020 - 17:15
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Kia Motors Corp. said Monday its sales rose 10.3 percent last month from a year earlier on robust domestic sales.

Kia Motors sold 260,023 vehicles in September, up from 235,810 units a year ago, helped by strong sales of the Sportage SUV, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales jumped 21.9 percent on-year to 51,211 units last month from 42,005. Overseas sales climbed 7.7 percent to 208,812 from 193,805 during the same period, it said.

Its sales fell 8.8 percent to 1,863,966 autos from January to September from 2,043,780 during the same period last year, the statement said.

To further prop up sales, Kia plans to launch the all-new Soul box car and the all-new Seltos compact SUV in global markets later this year. (Yonhap)
