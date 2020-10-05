Launching the ‘Why Jameson Highball?’ campaign

Florent Leroi, marketing director at Pernod Ricard Korea (Pernod Ricard Korea)

Pernod Ricard Korea said its new campaign to promote its blended Irish whiskey Jameson comes at a time when people are seeking connection with a small group of close friends in their own emotional and inspirational way.



Dubbing it “Why Jameson Highball?” the company wants to tap into the growing sentiment by offering an approachable way of enjoying whiskey, namely in the form of a highball, which is made by mixing whiskey with soda water or ginger ale.



“Genuine connection and communication with others have become more important than before,” said marketing director Florent Leroi in an interview with The Korea Herald.



The digital campaign sees three artists -- Jackson Shim, Adoy and J Black -- share their experiences with Jameson in hopes of bringing 25- to 35-year-olds together and helping them share inspiration in a casual, delightful atmosphere.



“There are, of course, many environmental limitations at the moment, but like these three young artists, we are inspired by those who find a safe way to escape their daily lives and enjoy their own ‘Bond & Connect’ moment together through honesty,” he said.



“The smoothness of Jameson highball will definitely bring more pleasure,” he added.



By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)