 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

LG OLED ad screen brightens Gangnam’s Teheran-ro

Area sees foot traffic of 200,000 people each day

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Oct 5, 2020 - 16:44       Updated : Oct 5, 2020 - 16:44
LG Electronics’ outdoor ad screen on Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul (LG Electronics)
LG Electronics’ outdoor ad screen on Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul (LG Electronics)
LG Electronics said Monday that it has completed the installation of an organic light-emitting diode screen on Teheran-ro in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. It is the country’s biggest light-box-style screen for outdoor advertisements, according to the firm.

The 13-by-50-meter OLED advertisement panel appears on the facade of the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas. The surface area of the panel is 650 square meters -- enough room for more than 510 of the company’s 65-inch TVs.

The area where LG has installed the screen boasts daily foot traffic of more than 200,000 people. The nearest subway stop, Samseong Station, boasts some 120,000 daily commuters, and over 80,000 cars drive by the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas and the adjoined Coex Mall on a daily basis.

LG Electronics said it expects its newest OLED installment to help raise awareness of its world-leading panel technology.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114