LG OLED ad screen brightens Gangnam’s Teheran-ro

LG Electronics’ outdoor ad screen on Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul (LG Electronics)
LG Electronics said Monday that it has completed the installation of an organic light-emitting diode screen on Teheran-ro in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. It is the country’s biggest light-box-style screen for outdoor advertisements, according to the firm.
The 13-by-50-meter OLED advertisement panel appears on the facade of the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas. The surface area of the panel is 650 square meters -- enough room for more than 510 of the company’s 65-inch TVs.
The area where LG has installed the screen boasts daily foot traffic of more than 200,000 people. The nearest subway stop, Samseong Station, boasts some 120,000 daily commuters, and over 80,000 cars drive by the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas and the adjoined Coex Mall on a daily basis.
LG Electronics said it expects its newest OLED installment to help raise awareness of its world-leading panel technology.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com
)