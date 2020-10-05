 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

GM Korea's Sept. sales rise 89.5% on increased exports

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 5, 2020 - 16:36       Updated : Oct 5, 2020 - 16:36
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
GM Korea Co. said Monday its sales rose 89.5 percent last month from a year earlier, helped by robust exports despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. sold 40,544 vehicles in September, up from 21,393 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 17.9 percent to 6,097 units last month from 5,171 a year ago. The Chevrolet Spark led domestic sales, selling 2,689 units.

Exports more than doubled to 34,447 from 16,222 during the same period, it said. GM Korea's exports have been up on an on-year basis for three consecutive months.

Robust sales of the Trailblazer SUV helped push up the monthly sales results, GM Korea said.

"We are fully committed to gaining momentum and increasing sales based on the positive market response for Chevrolet vehicles like the Trailblazer," Cesar Toledo, GM Korea vice president of sales, service and marketing, said in comments provided by the company.

From January to September, its sales fell 12.9 percent to 268,961 autos from 308,933 in the same period of last year.

Domestic sales rose 11.4 percent to 60,075 in the first nine months from 53,934 a year ago, while exports fell 18.1 percent to 208,886 from 254,999. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114