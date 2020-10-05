 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Affordable lump-sum rentals a rarity in Seoul

By Kim Young-won
Published : Oct 5, 2020 - 17:16       Updated : Oct 5, 2020 - 17:16
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)



The number of relatively affordable “jeonse” apartment rentals in Seoul has decreased in the past couple of years as rents escalated despite government measures to prevent this, data showed Monday. A jeonse rental involves a large lump-sum deposit but no monthly rental payments on a two-year lease.

According to the data, released by the office of Rep. Kim Sang-hoon, jeonse rentals of 400 million won ($343,723) or under accounted for 46 percent of the long-term leasing market in August -- down from 59 percent in May 2017, when President Moon Jae-in took office.

The proportion remained above 50 percent until December last year, but dropped below the 50 percent threshold in January and has been on a downward trend ever since.

Among the 25 administrative districts in Seoul, Jongno-gu saw the rate decline the most during the cited period -- from 52.5 percent to 23.2 percent.

Apartments with jeonse price tags of over 600 million won, on the other hand, increased from 16.2 percent of the total to 24 percent. Those requiring deposits of more than 900 million won amounted to 9 percent, up from 5 percent.

The lawmaker said the government’s strict property regulations, aimed at curbing skyrocketing housing prices, have had the opposite effect. The new rules allow tenants to unilaterally extend an initial two-year lease for another two years. They also place a cap of 5 percent on the increase that a landlord can impose when renewing a jeonse contract. To compensate, landlords have significantly raised jeonse prices for initial contracts with new tenants, according to Kim from the main opposition People Power Party.

“Although the current administration pledged to curb rising housing prices, its regulations have hiked up jeonse prices. This is likely to affect average citizens the most,” said Kim, calling for a swift change to the government’s real estate policy direction.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114