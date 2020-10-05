McDonald's Korea pledges to increase environmentally-friendly stores

McDonald’s Korea announced Monday a new action plan aimed to promote sustainable growth for society and the environment.
Through a video on its YouTube channel, the burger chain introduced the slogan, “Small but Great Changes for a Better Community,” and presented its action plans in four sectors that include the earth, keeping quality ingredients and supply, society, and employment.
For the earth and the environment, McDonald’s Korea pledged to reduce its usage of plastics and increase the number of environmentally-friendly outlets across the country.
The burger chain said it will start to replace all burger wrapping papers with renewable and recyclable ones by 2025, change the ink used on the wraps to eco-friendly ink and introduce lids that do not need straws for drinks.
By 2021, all bikes used for delivery will be replaced with electric bikes, the company added.
The burger chain has also launched the environmentally-friendly Goyang-Samsong Drive-thru store, in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, which is installed with solar heating collectors, LED lights and digital menu boards, instead of ones made with paper.
Starting with the Goyang-Samsong DT, the company said it plans to open more environmentaly-friendly stores in the future.
“We are not just a company serving burgers. We are responsible for the best interests of every customer we touch in our local communities,” Antoni Martinez, managing director of McDonald’s Korea, said in the video.
In order to provide more sustainable and high quality ingredients, McDonald‘s Korea said it will also replace its oil with sunflower oil that is lower in fatty acid and trans fat.
In addition, the company said it will reinforce its social contribution practice and also continue to create regular jobs.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
