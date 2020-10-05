 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

McDonald's Korea pledges to increase environmentally-friendly stores

By Jo He-rim
Published : Oct 5, 2020 - 15:26       Updated : Oct 5, 2020 - 15:29
McDonald’s Korea Managing Director Antoni Martinez (McDonald’s Korea)
McDonald’s Korea Managing Director Antoni Martinez (McDonald’s Korea)

McDonald’s Korea announced Monday a new action plan aimed to promote sustainable growth for society and the environment.

Through a video on its YouTube channel, the burger chain introduced the slogan, “Small but Great Changes for a Better Community,” and presented its action plans in four sectors that include the earth, keeping quality ingredients and supply, society, and employment.

For the earth and the environment, McDonald’s Korea pledged to reduce its usage of plastics and increase the number of environmentally-friendly outlets across the country.

The burger chain said it will start to replace all burger wrapping papers with renewable and recyclable ones by 2025, change the ink used on the wraps to eco-friendly ink and introduce lids that do not need straws for drinks.

By 2021, all bikes used for delivery will be replaced with electric bikes, the company added.

The burger chain has also launched the environmentally-friendly Goyang-Samsong Drive-thru store, in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, which is installed with solar heating collectors, LED lights and digital menu boards, instead of ones made with paper.

Starting with the Goyang-Samsong DT, the company said it plans to open more environmentaly-friendly stores in the future.

“We are not just a company serving burgers. We are responsible for the best interests of every customer we touch in our local communities,” Antoni Martinez, managing director of McDonald’s Korea, said in the video.

In order to provide more sustainable and high quality ingredients, McDonald‘s Korea said it will also replace its oil with sunflower oil that is lower in fatty acid and trans fat.

In addition, the company said it will reinforce its social contribution practice and also continue to create regular jobs.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114