N. Korea touts economic progress as party anniversary nears

North Korea on Monday celebrated economic achievements as it gears up for the ruling Workers’ Party foundation anniversary Saturday, amid the faltering economy under UN-led sanctions, as it has also been battered by recent floods and the coronavirus pandemic.
The North’s official Korean Central News Agency and the state newspaper released extensive coverage of what it called “remarkable” flood recovery, saying hundreds of new homes and public facilities such as power plants have been built in areas affected by floods.
An unveiling ceremony of a medicinal plant in Chagang Province bordering China was also reported in depth, with a key party member there quoted as describing the plant as the means to defend the residents’ life and health against infectious diseases such as the coronavirus.
The isolated country is seen trying to rally the public, potentially frustrated over flood damage that has only added to their coronavirus woes, behind leader Kim Jong-un, who appears set to stage a show of force at a military parade on the Oct. 10 anniversary.
Meanwhile, leader Kim has not responded to President Moon Jae-in’s call for a joint investigation into the death of a Seoul fisheries official shot dead by North Korea in its waters.
The two sides maintain contradicting accounts of the event; Seoul claims the official was killed making a defection and his body burned afterward, but Pyongyang contends he was intruding and only the objects he was floating on were incinerated, with his body not found.
Kim expressed regret in a statement that Moon said carried “special significance.”
But Tomas Ojea Quintana, UN special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea, told Voice of America that Kim’s statement was not an actual apology because he defended the action of the guards who shot dead the Seoul official.
The UN rapporteur described the North’s shooting as an “arbitrary killing” of a civilian posing no imminent threat, which constitutes a violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Geneva Conventions with respect to the right to life.
