SK Chairman to hold meeting with CEOs on Jeju Island

SK Chairman Chey Tae-won (SK Group)
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won will hold his first face-to-face meeting with group management since the pandemic this month.
According to industry sources, Chey and CEOs of SK Group’s major affiliates will gather on Jeju Island to hold its annual meeting CEO seminar and to discuss next year’s management strategies. SK Group said it has not yet finalized a schedule for the annual event.
Every year, the meeting has been attended by Chey and his family members, including Senior Vice Chairman Chey Jae-won and SK Discovery Vice Chairman Chey Chang-won, as well as CEOs from key units.
This year’s seminar is expected to focus on strategies to cope with the pandemic crisis and worsening business conditions. In a recent email to employees, Chairman Chey had urged the employees to take COVID-19 as a new opportunity for “Deep Change,” which is Chey’s initiative that emphasizes fundamental changes for survival and growth.
