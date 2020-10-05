 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

S. Korean carmakers' US market share rises above pre-COVID levels

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 5, 2020 - 10:19       Updated : Oct 5, 2020 - 10:19
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korean carmakers' market share in the United States rose above pre-coronavirus levels in the March-August period, helped by new models, an industry association said Monday.

Local carmakers accounted for 8.9 percent of the US passenger car market during the cited period, up from the 7.7 percent during the December-February period, the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA) said in a statement.

South Korea reported its first confirmed coronavirus case on Jan. 20, with its total caseload reaching 24,091 as of Monday.

Most car-manufacturing plants in the United States were suspended from March to May to stem the spread of the unprecedented respiratory illness.

Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp., the country's two biggest carmakers, also suspended their US plants during the same period.

But they continued to operate their domestic plants during the period as Seoul has managed the virus outbreak at low levels compared with other governments.

The combination of increased launches of SUV models, improved quality ratings and effective inventory control helped the country's two biggest carmakers expand their share in the US passenger car market in the six-month period, the statement said.

In the fourth quarter, however, Hyundai and Kia may face tough competition with their rivals, such as Toyota Motor Corp. and General Motors Co. in the world's most important automobile market as the rival carmakers have begun operations in their plants.  

Hyundai, its independent Genesis brand, and Kia sold 883,060 vehicles in the US market in the January-September period, down 10 percent from 984,863 units a year earlier. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114