S. Korea to impose face mask fine starting Nov. 13

(Yonhap)



South Korea will impose a fine on people who fail to wear face masks in public spaces and on transportation starting Nov. 13 to better combat the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Sunday.



The general public will be required to wear masks on public transportation and at demonstrations as well as medical and care facilities, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).



If people do not wear masks in such spaces, they will face a fine of up to 100,000 won ($85.50), the KDCA said.



However, the obligation will be exempted for people aged under 14 and those who are unable to wear masks due to medical conditions, officials said.



The fine could also be applied to people who wear masks under their noses in such spaces, the KDCA said.



The nation will launch a 30-day grace period for mandatory masks in such spaces starting Oct. 13.



A scarf or certain types of masks that cannot protect others from the virus will not be allowed under the obligation, the KDCA said.



Local governments could adjust the grace period, depending on their situation over virus infections, the KDCA said.



South Korea's new coronavirus cases hovered below 100 for the fourth consecutive day Sunday, but the daily tally may bounce back, as millions of people traveled over the Chuseok fall harvest holiday.



The country added 64 more COVID-19 cases, including 47 local infections, raising the total caseload to 24,091, the KDCA said.



It marked a slight decrease from 75 cases reported Saturday and a rise from 63 identified Friday. After hitting 133 on Wednesday, daily infections have declined back to double-digit figures. (Yonhap)