Air Force seeks name for fighter jet

South Korea’s Air Force is looking for a name for its first domestically developed fighter jet, currently known by the project name KF-X.
Citizens can submit one candidate name each by the end of this month, and three winners will receive the Air Force Chief’s recognition awards and model aircraft.
The KF-X project is the largest undertaking ever by the Korean military, with some $15 billion earmarked for investment until production. The prototype will be released early next year, with another five years of test flights through 2026.
Entries for the naming competition can be made by scanning the QR code on the Air Force’s poster for the project.
