 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

High-rise apartments account for 80% of ‘reverse mortgages’

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Oct 4, 2020 - 14:30       Updated : Oct 4, 2020 - 14:30
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
More than 80 percent of applicants for “reverse mortgages” have been owners of high-rise apartments in recent years, data by the Korea Housing Finance Corp. showed Sunday, spurring concerns of possible inequality in the system.

The scheme was introduced in 2007 and allows elderly citizens to receive money on a monthly basis, similar to a pension, by drawing against the value of their homes.

From January to August, 6,636 people signed contracts with banks to borrow money by providing their homes as collateral, the state-run institution data acquired and distributed by a lawmaker here showed.

Of properties that were offered as collateral, apartments in high-rise complexes accounted for 79.5 percent of the total, with 5,273 contracts, while detached home owners signed only 552 contracts. Owners of units in low-rise multi-residential housing accounted for 573 contracts, while retirement community housing and mixed-use buildings accounted for 35 and 21, respectively.

Apartment-owners have made up over 80 percent of people applying for or benefiting from the mortgage scheme since 2016. In 2016, high-rise apartment owners accounted for 84.2 percent of the applicants and the figure stood at 83.7 percent, 82.4 percent and 81.4 percent in 2017, 2018 and last year, respectively.

The data fueled concerns of inequality in the scheme, as high-rise accommodation is typically owned by wealthy people, and the lack of reverse mortgages issued on other kinds of housing could indicate that poorer people have been neglected by the scheme.

Onlookers say that it could be a different type of inequality in which banks prefer apartments as collateral when assessing the applicants.

“By looking into the cause behind the gap we will cooperate with relevant institutions and agencies whether owners of all types of housings are benefiting from the mortgage scheme,” Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker Yoon Kwan-seok said.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114