High-rise apartments account for 80% of ‘reverse mortgages’

(Yonhap)

More than 80 percent of applicants for “reverse mortgages” have been owners of high-rise apartments in recent years, data by the Korea Housing Finance Corp. showed Sunday, spurring concerns of possible inequality in the system.



The scheme was introduced in 2007 and allows elderly citizens to receive money on a monthly basis, similar to a pension, by drawing against the value of their homes.



From January to August, 6,636 people signed contracts with banks to borrow money by providing their homes as collateral, the state-run institution data acquired and distributed by a lawmaker here showed.



Of properties that were offered as collateral, apartments in high-rise complexes accounted for 79.5 percent of the total, with 5,273 contracts, while detached home owners signed only 552 contracts. Owners of units in low-rise multi-residential housing accounted for 573 contracts, while retirement community housing and mixed-use buildings accounted for 35 and 21, respectively.



Apartment-owners have made up over 80 percent of people applying for or benefiting from the mortgage scheme since 2016. In 2016, high-rise apartment owners accounted for 84.2 percent of the applicants and the figure stood at 83.7 percent, 82.4 percent and 81.4 percent in 2017, 2018 and last year, respectively.



The data fueled concerns of inequality in the scheme, as high-rise accommodation is typically owned by wealthy people, and the lack of reverse mortgages issued on other kinds of housing could indicate that poorer people have been neglected by the scheme.



Onlookers say that it could be a different type of inequality in which banks prefer apartments as collateral when assessing the applicants.



“By looking into the cause behind the gap we will cooperate with relevant institutions and agencies whether owners of all types of housings are benefiting from the mortgage scheme,” Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker Yoon Kwan-seok said.



By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)