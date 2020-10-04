 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Steelmakers may see earnings improvement in Q3: analysts

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 4, 2020 - 13:12       Updated : Oct 4, 2020 - 13:12
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korean steelmakers are expected to have performed better in the third quarter despite the new coronavirus fears, moving on from a slump a quarter ago, analysts said on Sunday.

The country's major steelmakers are likely to have earned more in the July-September period, thanks to a rebound in global steel demand, according to the analysts.

Posco, the world's fifth-biggest steelmaker by output, is forecast to have logged 492.9 billion won in operating profit on a consolidated basis, according to the brokerage consensus compiled from Yonhap Infomax data.

The figure almost tripled from 167.7 billion won in the April-June period, when the conglomerate suffered its first-ever operating loss on a standalone basis.

Hyundai Steel Co., South Korea's second-biggest steelmaker by output, is estimated to have logged 18.9 billion won in operating profit, up 35 percent from an operating income of 14 billion won the previous quarter.

Dongkuk Steel Mill Co. is expected to have posted 61.2 billion won in operating profit, slightly down from the 62.2 billion won a quarter ago. South Korea's third-biggest steelmaker kept up its sturdy performance in both quarters despite the pandemic's fallout.

The data signaled a major turnaround from the April-June period, when the pandemic slashed global demand and raised the prices of raw materials. Low-priced bulk products from Japan also deepened South Korean steelmakers' slump.

"A decline in Chinese steel exports raised the global demand for steel," said a steel company official who is close to the matter.

"The improving Chinese economy pushed up steel prices in China, directing Chinese steelmakers' focus back on their domestic markets," the official added.

In addition to the uptick forecast, local analysts noted that the steelmakers may suffer some difficulties from the price hikes in raw materials.

The recent price of iron ore in Qingdao, China, hovered around the $130-level, sharply up from $70 in April last year.

The price of coal, the second-most used material in steelmaking after iron ore, surged to $134.55 per ton as of Thursday, up 27 percent from a month ago.  (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114