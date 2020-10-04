 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

[Monitor] Korea outperforms other OECD countries in GDP growth in Q2

By Korea Herald
Published : Oct 5, 2020 - 11:01       Updated : Oct 5, 2020 - 11:01
Data released by the Bank of Korea on Sunday showed that South Korea performed better than other major countries in the second quarter in terms of gross domestic product growth.

According to the BOK, Korea’s economy receded 3.2 percent on-year in the April-June period, but leaped to second place from the previous quarter’s 12th place.

The list comprised the GDP growth rates of 36 countries that are members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, plus China and Russia.

China ranked No. 1 on the list with an 11.5 percent increase in its GDP growth rate. Russia was tied with Korea.

The data did not reflect the enhanced social distancing guidelines that took effect in the third quarter in Korea, which may have dampened consumer sentiment.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114